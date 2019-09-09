Fayola Douglas
Desperados puts consumers in control of the experience at 'Epic House Party'

Crowdsourced events give the consumers more control.

Desperados: friendly security at Epic House Party

Desperados held its biggest activation of the "Epic parties imagined by you" series with a 3000-guest event at Magazine London. The Heineken brand aimed to give consumers control over their shared experience by crowdsourcing ideas for the event series.

The tequila-flavoured beer has held various events this year using fan ideas with the Epic House Party in London acting as an event for multiple ideas to be brought to life under one roof.

Diederik Vos, global brand director for Desperados, told Campaign: "What People are looking for nowadays are experiences, shared experiences that people can have with their friends and an experience that you have some influence on. That’s the insight that we’ve been working on to really collaborate and co-create".

Some of the ideas present at the Epic House Party included security guards who came in the form of friendly grannies, a bungee trampoline for those that usually struggle to see the stage, and haptic suits to help partygoers understand how people without hearing experience the music. Vos said this last element fit in with inclusive nature of the event series.

He added: "I think ‘party’ is by definition about inclusion, about enjoying it together and having a great shared experience. We have been activating in parties all around the world and inclusivity has always been there. So this party is not more or less inclusive than what we were doing previously."

We Are Pi is the creative agency on the project, with Jack Morton Worldwide delivering the event.

