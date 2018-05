The event is part of the Desperados campaign to "Reclaim the party" at festivals in the UK, celebrating DIY parties and homemade sound systems.

The first activation takes place in Shoreditch, London, on 16 May with artists including Tough Love, Karma Kid and Jessica Skye.

Desperados will also be activating at We Are Fstvl, Bestival and Boomtown. The brand has partnered with Amazon to create packs that consumers can use to recreate the festival experience at home.