Despite a bit of 'Peter Pan magic', Starling is aiming to be one of the grown ups

A woman takes flight from within the oppressive atmosphere of a traditional bank before smashing through the building’s glass ceiling and performing a dizzying array of aerial acrobatics in the latest ad for digital bank Starling.

Created by Wonderhood Studios, the film, “Set yourself free”, launches Starling’s new brand platform “Here to change”. It debuts tonight (1 October) on Channel 4 and Sky channels, with airings during shows including Gogglebox. It also takes in a sponsorship of Sky Cinema Premiere, which begins on 8 October.

It follows Wonderhood’s first campaign for Starling last February, aimed at business users, which also made use of the motif of flight – in the shape of a garden shed being transformed into a steampunk-esque flying contraption.

The TV run, which also includes 30- and 20-second cuts, will be supported by video-on-demand, cinema and digital activity including a forthcoming YouTube documentary.

It was created by Sofie Saietz and Simone Weilborg, and directed by Sam Pilling through Pulse. The media planning and buying is handled by Electric Glue. The ad is soundtracked by 1966 Cream hit I Feel Free.

Up to the atmosphere, up where the air is clear

Speaking to Campaign alongside Wonderhood’s chief creative officer Aidan McClure, Rachel Kerrone, head of brand at Starling, said that since the last campaign, prompted awareness of the brand had increased from about 43% to 66%, and the main objective was now “familiarity and consideration”.

“The brief was all about creating a really distinctive positioning for Starling,” she said. “And I guess showing people what Starling is all about as a brand: the fact that we're out there to change banking for good, but also making that change and how much easier that can make your life when it comes to your money management.”

The continued theme of “flying and being set free”, McClure said, represents “the optimism of change which Starling brings".

“When you think about the way old banks operate,” he said, “they're built on the legacy of outdated systems and they almost paint up the cracks. Starling was born out of a desire to completely change, so we really love this idea of breaking free from your old bank.”

This was particularly fitting at the current moment, as society emerges from most of the restrictions of the pandemic, he said. “A lot of people are in that sort of spirit of making small little changes to their lives that have a positive impact, and this whole idea was capturing that feeling and spirit as well," he added.

Wired beyond belief

The ad was shot over five days in August in Kiev, Ukraine, where the atmosphere was “actually very hot – so it kind of really added to this atmosphere in the bank branch of feeling really kind of oppressive and dusty and old,” Kerrone said.

The shoot involved various techniques, including wires, to achieve the aerial movement effects, McClure said. “That amazing shot in the sky which is really fluid and freeform – I've never seen wire work done like that before. The woman is almost being spun around in every single direction.”

Pilling, the director, brought knowledge of working with wire from his work on music videos, McClure said; as well as ads including KFC’s “Chicken town” and the IPC’s “#WeThe15”, Pilling’s credits include videos for DJ Shadow, Major Lazer and The Weeknd.

“But it wasn't just wire,” McClure explained. “It was all of these other ropes. So, in the middle of the ad, there's this sort of barrel roll effect with the woman, where she sort of barrel rolls to camera – that was achieved by a kind of a metal pole with [something] like a belt. You don't really understand what goes into creating something like that, but the end product for me just feels quite effortless, which is the main thing.”

(Kerrone suggested the device described in the last paragraph was actually more like “a big fork”).

The big fork/belt

Pilling commented: “When I first read the idea I absolutely loved the playful, surreal tone and knew I could have a lot of fun coming up with moments of Peter Pan magic and mischief for our character.

“It was integral that we filmed our actor in camera, to ensure the effect felt believable. Anna Sari (our hero) was an absolute trooper – enduring several days on wires – swooping down through the space at speed, bouncing around high in the sky on a zip line, and generally spinning every which way.”

Metaphor galore

The concept of the “glass ceiling” is so well known as a metaphor for the institutional sexism that often limits the career opportunities of women that even someone half watching the ad while putting on the kettle is likely to appreciate the intended symbolism. The choice to use this image, McClure said, was a nod to Anne Boden, Starling’s founder and chief executive – and the first (and only) woman to found a bank in the UK.

But that’s not the only bit of symbolism. “The ad is actually littered with metaphor,” McClure explained. “When she [the protagonist] first rises up and the paper drops down, that's all to do with [the fact that] Starling is completely digital and paperless.” While insisting that the team had been “quite careful with this”, he added that the character of the “aggressive” bank manager was “sort of to do with the old system” of banking.

Breaking glass ceilings is “in Starling’s DNA”, Kerrone said, pointing out that as well as being led by Boden, Starling’s senior leadership is around 40% female, which she said was “really high” for a company in either finance or tech.

You say you want a revolution

On the choice of soundtrack, Kerrone commented: “It was important to us that there was something quite revolutionary in there and I think the fact that this was from the 1960s, obviously a really rebellious British kind of time – it was getting that kind of revolutionary feel across.”

“We did listen to a lot of different tracks and we went from The Doors, there was Metallica at one point – a lot of really good tracks about sort of breaking out or escaping,” McClure added. “But the Cream one I think struck a really lovely balance between being revolutionary, but just a little bit dreamy as well – there’s this sort of trippy quality with the pictures.”

Baby bear’s digital bank

Starling’s competition comes in two shapes: traditional banks, on which this campaign clearly throws some significant shade, and rival digital banks.

The two other main “neobanks”, Monzo and Revolut, have pursued aggressive expansion strategies that have left them with many more customers than Starling, but also further from breaking even – something none of the three is yet to achieve. Kerrone said that Starling’s customers were also older than those of Monzo, and more likely to use it for their primary bank account – factors that are likely mean Starling's users keep more cash in their accounts, which is good for Starling's balance sheet.

Starling’s aim, she said, was to occupy a niche between the two sides of the sector.

“When we first started working with Wonderhood, we had this lovely visual, with the legacy banks on one side, and the neobanks on the other, and we talked a lot about how we wanted to carve out this space in between so we had all the good things: [from] the old school banks, the credibility and the experience, but actually we [also] had the innovation and the technology and everything being very focused on the customer.”

Striking this balance required a carefully calibrated tone, McClure added, making the case that appearing on TV with a campaign with high productions values plays a role in achieving it.

“I think the body language as well is so important – we've always set out not to be like a neobank,” he said. “There's definitely tropes in terms of the way [other] neobanks communicate that feels quite young and youthful and that's absolutely fine, but I think what we want to do is be a bit more grown up. The craft and attention that goes into our executions I think really reflect well on Starling and them being a proper grown up bank, rather than a sort of fly by night.”