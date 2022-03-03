Charlotte Rawlings
Added 9 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Deutsch LA crosses Atlantic for UK agency launch

Allan Cobb is MD of the London team.

Deutsch: Yum! Brands, owner of KFC, is one of the integrated agency's largest clients
Deutsch: Yum! Brands, owner of KFC, is one of the integrated agency's largest clients

Deutsch LA – opened in 1995 by former New York City-based parent Deutsch Inc – is embarking on its first foray to these shores with an office opening in London.

The agency's UK operation will be led by Allan Cobb, who will be managing director of Deutsch LA’s London team.

Cobb – whose LinkedIn profile states he is "part of the team bringing Deutsch LA to London" – was previously MD at Momentum Worldwide for 13 years before spending five years as chief strategy officer at IPG, Deutsch LA's parent. He is also founder of start-ups Hey Truly and Hola Amigo.

It is unclear whether or not Deutsch LA's UK operation will be opening with a UK client base.

Over in the US, the integrated agency has done work for brands including Walmart and Dr Pepper. Yum! Brands, owner of fast food restaurants KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, is one of its largest clients. 

In 2017 KFC awarded its UK creative account to Mother, replacing Bartle Bogle Hegarty after 15 years, and Taco Bell appointed theOr as its first UK creative agency in November last year. Taco Bell’s relationship with Deutsch LA was unaffected with Deutsch LA remaining Taco Bell’s global agency.

Accordingly, the agency recently helped Taco Bell return to the Super Bowl after a five-year hiatus with a 60-second ad starring rapper Doja Cat.

Deutsch had plans to move to the UK in 1999 but the plan never materialised. Interpublic Group bought the agency the following year. 

The agency then merged with IPG's Lowe Worldwide in 2009 and became the North American hub of the group with hopes this would amplify the agency but the merger was short-lived.

Campaign approached Deutsch LA for clarification, but the agency declined to comment. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

March 01, 2022
Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Promoted

March 01, 2022
What we can learn from an elephant

What we can learn from an elephant

Promoted

February 24, 2022
OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

Promoted

February 21, 2022