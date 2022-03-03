Deutsch LA crosses Atlantic for UK agency launch

Deutsch LA – opened in 1995 by former New York City-based parent Deutsch Inc – is embarking on its first foray to these shores with an office opening in London.

The agency's UK operation will be led by Allan Cobb, who will be managing director of Deutsch LA’s London team.

Cobb – whose LinkedIn profile states he is "part of the team bringing Deutsch LA to London" – was previously MD at Momentum Worldwide for 13 years before spending five years as chief strategy officer at IPG, Deutsch LA's parent. He is also founder of start-ups Hey Truly and Hola Amigo.

It is unclear whether or not Deutsch LA's UK operation will be opening with a UK client base.

Over in the US, the integrated agency has done work for brands including Walmart and Dr Pepper. Yum! Brands, owner of fast food restaurants KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, is one of its largest clients.

In 2017 KFC awarded its UK creative account to Mother, replacing Bartle Bogle Hegarty after 15 years, and Taco Bell appointed theOr as its first UK creative agency in November last year. Taco Bell’s relationship with Deutsch LA was unaffected with Deutsch LA remaining Taco Bell’s global agency.

Accordingly, the agency recently helped Taco Bell return to the Super Bowl after a five-year hiatus with a 60-second ad starring rapper Doja Cat.

Deutsch had plans to move to the UK in 1999 but the plan never materialised. Interpublic Group bought the agency the following year.

The agency then merged with IPG's Lowe Worldwide in 2009 and became the North American hub of the group with hopes this would amplify the agency but the merger was short-lived.

Campaign approached Deutsch LA for clarification, but the agency declined to comment.