DfE issues love letter to teachers, parents and carers as schools reopen



As the UK begins the phased reopening of schools today (Monday), the Department for Education thanks everyone who has helped keep children learning during lockdown.

Created by Havas London, the ad uses real footage captured by teachers and parents as they adapted to remote learning and home schooling over the past 10 weeks. It spotlights teachers’ passion and innovation, the patience and commitment of parents, and how children adjusted to new ways of learning at home.

The film, which will run on social media, is set to George Ezra’s Pretty Shining People. Ezra, whose parents are both teachers, donated the use of the song for a nominal fee.

It was created by Dan Cole and Andy Garnett. Wavemaker handled media planning, while OmniGov oversaw media buying.

Chloe Saklow, deputy director of teaching – customer and brand at the Department for Education, said: "Thank you to everyone who has kept our children learning whilst schools have been closed. Teachers, parents and carers have all stepped up, helping to ensure our children’s education was able to continue. As schools open to more pupils, we wanted to celebrate these everyday heroes and say thank you to them for all they have done."

Children in reception and years one and six are able to return to school from today, as some lockdown measures are eased in England.

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, added: "As far as I’m concerned, teachers are up there on the same pedestal as our emergency services. They do an extraordinary job at the best of times and these are not the best of times. Their imagination, dedication and passion throughout has been properly inspiring.

"And here’s to all the honorary teachers, the home-schooling heroes who have kept our kids learning – I don’t know how you’ve done it. This is our love letter to them all."