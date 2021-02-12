DFS puts four agencies up to face Krow

Five agencies are in contention for the advertising account of DFS, which called a review at the start of this year.

Incumbent Krow, which has held the account since 2011, is facing competition from two Publicis Groupe agencies – Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Publicis.Poke – along with Chime Communications-owned VCCP and independent shop Pablo.

The contenders range significantly in size. VCCP was last year ranked as the UK’s third-largest creative agency, with billings of £357m. BBH is in the top 10, while Publicis.Poke and Krow are both in the top 20.

On its 2019 billings of £10.4m, Pablo was just the 84th-largest UK creative shop. In 2020, however, it gained a net £60m in billings, thanks to six wins, including Deliveroo and Betfair.

DFS is working with AAR on the review. Krow’s work for the brand in recent years has included a string of animated films produced by stop-motion experts Aardman, featuring characters including Wallace & Gromit.

DFS is among the UK's biggest advertisers. In 2017, it was ranked 12th with a spend of £64.4m, just behind Amazon, which later became the world's top advertiser.