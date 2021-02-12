Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

DFS puts four agencies up to face Krow

Agency has worked with the furniture retailer for almost 10 years.

Four challengers looking to unseat Krow in DFS pitch

Five agencies are in contention for the advertising account of DFS, which called a review at the start of this year.

Incumbent Krow, which has held the account since 2011, is facing competition from two Publicis Groupe agencies – Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Publicis.Poke – along with Chime Communications-owned VCCP and independent shop Pablo.

The contenders range significantly in size. VCCP was last year ranked as the UK’s third-largest creative agency, with billings of £357m. BBH is in the top 10, while Publicis.Poke and Krow are both in the top 20. 

On its 2019 billings of £10.4m, Pablo was just the 84th-largest UK creative shop. In 2020, however, it gained a net £60m in billings, thanks to six wins, including Deliveroo and Betfair.

DFS is working with AAR on the review. Krow’s work for the brand in recent years has included a string of animated films produced by stop-motion experts Aardman, featuring characters including Wallace & Gromit.

DFS is among the UK's biggest advertisers. In 2017, it was ranked 12th with a spend of £64.4m, just behind Amazon, which later became the world's top advertiser.

