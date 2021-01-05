DFS puts Krow on alert with advertising review

Krow faces a contest to retain DFS, its client of 10 years, after the furniture retailer called a review of its advertising requirements.

The agency has confirmed it is repitching. The brand has enlisted the help of AAR to handle the pitch process.

DFS is in the process of drawing up a shortlist and plans to appoint a winner at the beginning of March.

Its media agency MediaCom will not be affected by the review process.

Nick Ashworth, marketing director at DFS, said: "Krow has been a key part of DFS's success over the last decade and we are very grateful to them for their support over that period. Clearly a lot has changed in the last 10 years and we consequently feel that we owe it to the business to see what is available in the market and that we have the right agency partner."

Krow won the account in 2011 and its work for the brand won a gold IPA Effectiveness award in 2018. This has included a partnership with Aardman Animations' Wallace & Gromit, and Team GB.

John Quarrey, chief executive of Krow Group, said: "We couldn't be prouder of the work we've done with DFS, especially our Christmas 2020 work, which is currently tracking in third place for best Christmas ad in the UK and fifth place for most enjoyed Christmas ad in the world, according to System 1's Christmas Ad tracking league table. We now look forward to building on these successes with DFS and more in the years to follow."

DFS was founded in 1969 in Doncaster and now has 117 showrooms in the UK and Republic of Ireland, as well as eight in Spain and the Netherlands.