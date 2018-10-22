Gurjit Degun
DFS showcases sofa collection with 'dinner party'

Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt takes charge of the menu, while 2LG Studio is creating dining and lounging spaces using DFS's latest sofa collection.

DFS, the furniture retailer, is creating a dinner party experience with Masterchef 2018 winner Kenny Tutt.

The "Staying Inn" activation takes place in a warehouse in Bermondsey, London, this weekend. DFS is working with interior design company 2LG Studio to create six dining and lounge spaces built around a bar to showcase the latest sofas from the brand.

Tutt will curate a bespoke three-course menu comprising dishes that people love to enjoy at home, such as fish pie, pork shoulder stew, raspberry meringue pie and baked cheesecake. Guests will be able to indulge in cocktails to kick off the evening.

DFS has also partnered online magazine The Pool for workshops on how to host a book club at home, "sofa-yoga" and brunch cooked by Tutt.

The experience runs between 25 and 27 October.

