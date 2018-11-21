Simon Gwynn
Diageo alcohol-awareness campaign to include London Bridge station takeover

Activity will encourage consumers to visit responsible-drinking website DRINKiQ.

Diageo has launched a campaign that aims to increase awareness of how alcohol affects the body and promote positive choices in the run-up to Christmas.

Created by Southpaw, the campaign kicks off on social and digital channels this week, including Instagram Stories.

This will be followed by a station takeover at London Bridge throughout the week beginning 10 December. The station has an estimated daily footfall of 130,000 people.

Executions feature topics including the factors that affect how alcohol is processed, such as age and gender, the amount of alcohol in popular festive drinks and the time it takes for the body to process a unit of alcohol.

They are designed to encourage people to find out more through Diageo’s global responsible-drinking website DRINKiQ.com.

The campaign is being trialled in the UK before being rolled out globally in the New Year.

Dan Mobley, corporate relations director at Diageo, said: "We want everyone who enjoys our products this festive period to do so moderately and responsibly, but we know that talking to people about responsible drinking in an engaging way is not easy.

"This new campaign seeks to educate and entertain through bite-sized content that is designed to grab people’s attention online, on social media and even in busy locations like London Bridge station."

