Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Diageo is ensuring better data means better creativity

Drinks giant has launched training programme for 1,200 marketers to promote creative thinking.

Guinness: Diageo brand
Guinness: Diageo brand

Diageo has launched a year-long training programme for its marketers, aimed at boosting creativity.

The scheme, Creative Sparks, is designed in part to help the drinks company’s marketers make the most of Catalyst, Diageo's data and analytics tool that provides multiple data sources in a single interface to help make strategic and planning decisions to improve the efficiency of marketing spend.

Creative Sparks, which began in December 2018, has been rolled out to all 1,200 of Diageo’s marketers around the world, while the company is also running "inspiration sessions" in tandem with its agency partners.

Kathy Parker, global senior vice-president for Scotch whisky, Haig Club and premium rums at Diageo, said: "Great marketing happens when you bring together creative magic and rigorous marketing effectiveness. They go hand in hand – creative ads are more efficient at driving brand growth.

"Within Creative Sparks, we are focusing on everything from powering creativity with media to best utilising insights in campaign development, best practice in briefing, to nurturing ideas and using measurement to unlock creative."

Parker added that it was too early to comment on the results of the programme so far, but it was "driving new conversations and energy in our marketing team and, importantly, injecting more fun into our jobs".

Speaking at Cannes Lions last year, Diageo chief marketing officer Syl Saller argued that "data vs creativity" was a false dichotomy and that marketers needed to be both data-lovers and storytellers.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

June 07, 2019
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019