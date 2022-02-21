Diageo extends Anomaly relationship with Tanqueray global creative appointment

Diageo has ordered another round with Anomaly, appointing it as the global brand strategy and creative partner for its gin brand Tanqueray following a competitive pitch process.

The win marks an expansion of the agency’s relationship with Diageo, which now runs five global accounts for the brand-owner from its London office. The other four are: Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Gordon's and The Singleton.

Tanqueray's incumbent agency, St Luke’s, which has been its global agency since 2018, declined to repitch. St Luke's has developed campaigns such as “Unmistakably Tanqueray” for the brand.

Neil Henderson, chief executive of St. Luke's, said the agency was "proud of the distinctive TV and outdoor work we have produced for Tanqueray and wish the next agency the very best for the next stage of the brand’s journey".

Nitesh Chhapru, global Tanqueray, premium and super premium gins brand director, said he was “delighted” to be working with Anomaly.

He added: “It’s an exciting time for this iconic brand as we continue to use the power of design and opportunities in culture to activate our purpose. We look forward to working together.

Chhapru also thanked St Luke’s: “We’d like to thank the team at St Luke’s for all their work over the last few years, including the development of 'Unmistakably Tanqueray' and innovative product launches under this creative, and we wish them all the best.”

Anomaly's Johnnie Walker win in 2018 was a reappointment for the agency after it previously won the global account in 2014. The agency's focus then switched to North America in 2017 and 72andSunnny was brought in to handle global projects.