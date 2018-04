The brand has partnered with Firmdale Hotels to showcase five of its Scotch whiskies including the Lagavulin distillery and Johnnie Walker.

The event begins with a pre-dinner whisky cocktail and canapés. Before each course, Diageo Scotch Whisky ambassador Colin Dunn will introduce each of the hand-selected whiskies.

Tickets are £85 and the evening will take place on 19 May at the Haymarket Hotel in central London.