Diageo launches data-responsive outdoor campaign for five brands

Diageo has launched a responsive out-of-home campaign

The campaign – devised by Carat and location marketing specialist Posterscope in partnership with Liveposter – sees each brand’s activity triggered by its own unique datasets and criteria.

Triggers such as the weather and time of day will determine which brand is being advertised at any given time, as well as the creative message being used.

Screen locations are near to railway stations, parks and open spaces and on and off-trade stockists, and the campaign – which use the JCDecaux LDN network - will be optimised each hour by location to make it specific to the audience in the area.

Anita Robinson, European category director at Diageo, said: "Out-of-home always features heavily on our media plans because we value its brand building qualities and the rich creative canvas it provides, but the innovation we are seeing in the medium now means it can now offer so much more.

"Digital technology and dynamic scheduling allow us to be more agile and responsive than ever in terms of when and where we activate campaigns for our portfolio of brands while also providing significant business benefits from booking out-of-home at scale."

Examples include Smirnoff Cider activity planned close to parks and off-trade, with bespoke creative executions when the weather reaches a certain temperature.

The activity runs from Thursday to Saturday each week from July through to December and is supplementary to each brands’ existing OOH activity.

Alexandra Porritt, client strategy director at Posterscope, said: "This campaign marks the most sophisticated and complex portfolio campaign we’ve ever planned, and fully maximises the multiple benefits of digital out-of-home available to us today.

"This flexible, portfolio management approach gives Diageo’s spirit brands a guaranteed OOH presence throughout the rest of the year, but with the added ability to react to key moments that matter to each individual product."