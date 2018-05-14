Diageo and Taste Festivals partner for food and drink experiences

The brands will launch Taste Tuesdays, a monthly international event series in restaurants, and Taste Residences, chef’s table experiences.

Diageo said it is responding to increasing consumer interest in "flavour profiling and experimentation of spirits with meals".

The two companies will bring together top mixologists with leading chefs to create the experiences.

The experiences include a replica of Johnnie Walker’s original grocery store, where guests can pick out cocktail ingredients; the Ketel One Vodka Kitchen, where bloody marys can be created for brunch events, or a Tanqueray bar, where visitors can enjoy an aperitif before watching chefs and bartenders demo side by side.

Taste Festivals attracts more than 500,000 people every year across cities including London, Milan, Athens, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Moscow, Rome, Sydney, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong.

Cristina Diezhandino, scotch category director and managing director of Diageo Reserve, said: "I’ve increasingly seen people from across the world demand more from their food and drink. They want to know what their ingredients are and where they have come from.

"They want to know how their food and drink has been prepared, learn how to do it at home and overall, be offered a more immersive experience."