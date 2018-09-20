Diageo's Bulleit Bourbon funds tattooed leather billboard

Bulleit Bourbon, the Diageo whiskey brand, is rolling out a tattooed leather billboard created by a range of artists from Europe.

The brand wants to celebrate the "art of tattooing" in its "Community ink" campaign by commissioning five artists to take inspiration from their local city and community to build the work. The artists are: Dominique Holmes in London, Ross Nagle from Dublin, Chris Henriksen from Copenhagen, Valentin Hirsch from Berlin and Sara Koning from Amsterdam.

The piece will be unveiled on 27 September at the Hoxton Arches in Shoreditch ahead of the London Tattoo Convention. It will then travel to Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Ziad Chami, Diageo's head of reserve marketing for Europe, said: "Tattoo as an art form transcends borders and cultures and, as a brand, that’s exactly where we want to be. Bulleit’s 'Community ink' project is all about heroing truly creative people and those who live on the cultural frontier."