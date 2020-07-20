Diageo's European CMO Amrit Thomas departs

Amrit Thomas, Diageo’s chief marketing officer for Europe, has left the business as part of a restructure.

Thomas left the drinks company at the end of June in a raft of changes that Diageo made to its operating model across Europe.

The company has moved from a single central market structure to a regional market model with five standalone markets: Great Britain, Ireland, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Eastern Europe, plus Turkey.

Each market has a marketing and innovation director, with Anita Robinson taking on the position for Great Britain.

A spokeswoman for Diageo said: "The changes are designed to enable us to respond more quickly where there are opportunities for our brands."

Robinson was previously European category director for vodka, gin and rum since 2016. She has worked at Diageo since 2008 when she joined as marketing director for vodka brand Smirnoff.

Thomas took on the CMO role in 2018, moving to London from Bangalore, India, where he was president and CMO for Diageo India for almost five years.

In last year’s Power 100, Campaign's list of the most influential marketers, Thomas named the Guinness sponsorship of the Six Nations international rugby union tournament as a key achievement.