Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Diageo's European CMO Amrit Thomas departs

Business has restructured to a regional market model.

Thomas: has featured in Campaign's Power 100
Thomas: has featured in Campaign's Power 100

Amrit Thomas, Diageo’s chief marketing officer for Europe, has left the business as part of a restructure.

Thomas left the drinks company at the end of June in a raft of changes that Diageo made to its operating model across Europe.

The company has moved from a single central market structure to a regional market model with five standalone markets: Great Britain, Ireland, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Eastern Europe, plus Turkey.

Each market has a marketing and innovation director, with Anita Robinson taking on the position for Great Britain.

A spokeswoman for Diageo said: "The changes are designed to enable us to respond more quickly where there are opportunities for our brands."

Robinson was previously European category director for vodka, gin and rum since 2016. She has worked at Diageo since 2008 when she joined as marketing director for vodka brand Smirnoff.

Thomas took on the CMO role in 2018, moving to London from Bangalore, India, where he was president and CMO for Diageo India for almost five years.

In last year’s Power 100, Campaign's list of the most influential marketers, Thomas named the Guinness sponsorship of the Six Nations international rugby union tournament as a key achievement.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020
An open letter to the advertising industry

An open letter to the advertising industry

Promoted

July 13, 2020
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020: The results

Promoted

July 08, 2020