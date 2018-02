The "Deisel" collection is part of the brand’s spring/summer 2018 campaign "Go with the flaw" which looks into the "flaw within fashion of fake goods".

The brand explained that to "wear a brand and to feel like we are ‘within fashion’ we feel the need to own certain brands or designers".

The pop-up is in New York's Chinatown and is offering limited edition products as part of the capsule collection.