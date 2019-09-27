Diesel partners Coca-Cola for eco-savvy clothing range

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Diesel has teamed up with Coca-Cola to create "The (re)collection" – a clothing range made using recycled materials including plastic bottles.

Created by Publicis Italy, a spot promoting the collection shows a trio of edgy-looking millennials cooling down on a hot day with bottles of Coke.

"This is the best way to enjoy a Coca-Cola, but it’s not the only way," a voice declares, as the group strolls down the street wearing recycled items from Diesel’s collection.

Sustainability has been a hot topic in the fashion world over the past few months in light of the Global Climate Strike, as spearheaded by teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this month, H&M revealed its autumn fashion line featuring clothing made from at least 50% recycled PET bottles or other materials that have less impact on the environment.

Continuing the fight against fast fashion, items from Diesel's range will be available today (27 September) by scanning any recycling logo, which gives customers access to an exclusive section on Diesel's website before the collection's official release on 7 October.

The campaign will be supported by the launch of a first-of-its-kind recycling bin store, taking place in Paris tomorrow, as well as events across Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, London, Milan, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo.

This is the latest collaboration between the fashion and food-and-drink worlds this year, with Domino’s launching a "night-in collection" for London Fashion Week, McDonald's creating "Schnuggs" to promote its Spicy Chicken Nuggets and KFC Russia unveiling a Colonel Sanders-inspired bucket hat.

The work was written by Dan Arango, art directed by Arthur Amorim and directed by Lou Escobar through Solab. The media agency is Simple.