Diet Coke calls on people to resist change and celebrate themselves in 2020

Diet Coke is launching a TV spot urging people to ignore New Year’s resolutions about changing themselves and instead celebrate who they already are.

The latest instalment of the "You do you" campaign by Wieden & Kennedy London goes live on today. The ad will be supported by out-of-home, digital, social media and PR activity. Coca-Cola is also rolling out a series of limited-edition cans carrying popular phrases, including: "Byee", "I’m in", "It’s lit", "Totes emosh" and "Yaass".

Tuuli Turunen, Diet Coke Great Britiain’s marketing manager, said: "With a new year often comes expectations and the pressure to make changes in life, but Diet Coke’s campaign encourages people to celebrate what they love and who they really are. So, as 2020 starts, make sure ‘You do you’."

The work was created by Florence Deary and Ruby Norman-Curran, and directed by Molly Manners through Biscuit Filmworks.

Diet Coke launched its youth-phrase-laden "You do you" platform in September, including an ad featuring two grannies ogling 84-year-old Derek, with one uttering: "Not looking for long term though, am I, babes."