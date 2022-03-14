Diet Coke: just one sip transports rollerskater to blissfully deserted city

Diet Coke is celebrating its loyal fans with a campaign that transforms a woman's rush-hour commute with her joy of roller skating.

"Love what you love" by Anomaly is an integrated campaign that aims to target people who have an unapologetic attitude, which the brand describes as "staying true to doing things their own way".

The film shows a woman taking a sip of Diet Coke and being transformed to a fantasy world where her passion for roller skating takes her from gliding across pavement edges to flying into the sky. The soundtrack is It's oh so quiet by Bjork.

The campaign is running across TV, out of home, social, digital, PR and point of sale activation.

Diet Coke is running on-pack promotions as part of a partnership with London Fashion Week, as well as a "Love what you love" content series and Instagram Live activations.