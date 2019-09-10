Emmet McGonagle
Diet Coke tries for trendy with 'You do you' campaign

Bespoke cans feature phrases such as 'It's lit' and 'Okay, next'.


Diet Coke is celebrating all things modern in its latest multimillion-pound campaign, "You do you", featuring two new ads running across digital, social, cinema and out-of-home. 

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, the surrealist "Grannies" shows a pair of OAPs ogling 84-year-old Derek via a dating app. One swiping nan says "Not looking for long term though, am I, babes" before making a series of mildy uncomfortable animal noises.

The pair of ads have been launched alongside eight limited-edition can designs, each featuring a phrase nodding to mainstream culture, such as "Can’t even", "Okay, next" and "It’s lit". 

Diet Coke has also partnered Snapchat, allowing users to take selfies using a face lens featuring one of the phrases.

Tuuli Turunen, marketing manager at Diet Coke, said: "As we continue to evolve and update the Diet Coke brand for both loyal drinkers and a new wave of fans coming into the brand for the first time, we’re really excited about the launch of our new campaign, 'You do you'.

"Diet Coke is enjoyed every day and the launch of the new light-hearted campaign to celebrate everyday ‘you do you’ moments, from embracing cultural trends to enjoying everyday pleasures, aims to encourage our fans to just be themselves."

This marks a shift from the brand's intentionally awkward flavour range expansion campaign, starring Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds.

The work was created by Florence Poppy Deary and Ruby Norman-Curran, and directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch.

Coke signs up to sponsor Euro 2020

