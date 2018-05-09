Digital Cinema Awards 2018 open for entries

This is the fourth year of the free-to-enter awards, run by Digital Cinema Media in partnership with Campaign, which recognise and honour the best cinema advertising of the past year.

Channel 4 and OMD UK scooped last year’s Grand Prix – awarded to the most effective and forward-thinking campaign - with "Superhumans", which aimed to promote awareness of the Rio Paralympics and help change public attitudes to disability.

Prizes this year include a red carpet experience for four people and a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000. Winners will be feted at an evening ceremony at London’s Ham Yard Hotel on 18 September.

The closing date for entries is 13 July.

Alongside the Grand Prix, there are six category prizes up for grabs in 2018:

• Best use of cinema (small)

• Best use of cinema (large)

• Best long-copy cinema campaign

• Best newcomer to cinema

• Best use of innovation in cinema

• Best ‘marketing for good’ cinema campaign

This year’s judges, chaired by Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale, include:

• Alistair MacCallum, UK chief executive, M/SIX

• Billy Faithfull, executive creative director, WCRS

• Davina Barker, sales director, DCM

• Ed Smith, ‎general manager integrated marketing EU, Amazon

• Frances Ralston-Good, chief executive, Hearts & Science

• Graeme Adams, media director, BT

• Hamid Habib, UK managing director, Starcom

• Karen Stacey, chief executive, DCM

• Kerry King, director and head of investment, MediaCom North

• Kevin Chesters, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy & Mather UK

• Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, PHD UK

• Nick Baughan, EMEA chief executive, Essence

• Philippa Brown, chief executive, Omnicom Media Group

• Pippa Glucklich, chief executive, Amplifi UK

• Sally Weavers, founder, Craft Media London

• Stephanie Marks, managing director, Havas Media UK

• Steve Gladdis, joint chief strategy officer, MediaCom

• Tom Firth, managing director, M&C Saatchi London

Stacey said the Digital Cinema Awards "continue to grow each year to reflect the changing nature of the media landscape in which cinema has become as an intrinsic part of brands’ AV schedules, delivering the most receptive audiences, unbeatable impact and longer-lasting sales effects." DCM sells 82% of the UK’s cinema advertising market.

Enter and find out more details here.