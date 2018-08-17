Digital Cinema Media Awards attract record entries

Channel 4 and OMD's 2017 Grand Prix-winning 'Superhumans' ad

Work from a cross-section of brands and agencies will be judged and winners chosen in six categories, along with an overall Grand Prix.

This is the fourth annual Digital Cinema Media Awards, run by Digital Cinema Media, in partnership with Campaign. The competition looks to honour and celebrate the best AV content in cinema created by the ad industry over the past year.

The nominees for the 2018 DCM Awards are:

BEST USE OF CINEMA (SMALL)

This category rewards campaigns under £250,000 (DCM ratecard) which demonstrate the best use of cinema.

• Babyliss, the7stars, Babyliss: Get Your Look

• Bahlsen Biscuits, MediaCom North, Bahlsen Biscuits: Biscuit Market’s Mystery Revealed

• Barclaycard, OMD UK, Barclaycard: Marketing Mayhem with the Muppets

• Camden Town Brewery, The Story Lab & Vizeum, Camden Town Brewery Sponsor Everyman Music Festival

• Columbia Records, the7stars, First Aid Kit: Ruins

• Crystal Maze Live, Media Agency Group, Crystal Maze: Live Experience

• English National Opera, Total Media, How Cinema Brought Aida to New, Diverse Audiences with Half of Bookers Being First Time ENO Attendees

• Kopparberg, Goodstuff, Driving Footfall from Foyers to Bars

• McCains, PHD, Using Special Nights Out to Create Special Nights In

• News UK: The Sunday Times, M/SIX, It All Starts with The Sunday Times,

• Stop Ivory, J Walter Thompson London, Going, Going, Gone

• The Telegraph, Dentsu Aegis Network, Words Chosen Well

• Ubisoft, Wavemaker, Far Cry: A Staggered Story

• Villa Plus, VCCP Media, Becoming Part of the Community

• Visit Guernsey, MediaCom Birmingham, Discover the Island that Inspired the Film

BEST USE OF CINEMA (LARGE)

This category rewards campaigns over £250,000 (DCM ratecard) which demonstrate the best use of cinema.

• AXA, Fallon, The Dancer

• Coty Consumer Beauty UK, Zenith Media, Max Factor: Putting a Spotlight on the Leading Ladies of Cinema

• Ikea, Dentsu Aegis Network, Ikea: The Wonderful Everyday

• Jaguar, Dentsu Aegis Network, Jaguar E-Pace: Time to Bend the Rules

• Lloyds Bank, Wavemaker, Celebrating British Heritage with Lloyds Bank

• McDonald’s, OMD UK, McDonald’s Big Mac 50th Anniversary

• Nike, Mindshare, Nike: Nothing Beats a Londoner

• Now TV, MediaCom, The Ultimate Quiz-A-Long with Now TV

• Renault, Manning Gottlieb OMD, In a Renault Galaxy Far, Far Away…

• The British Army, Dentsu Aegis Network, Using Innovation in Cinema to Help a New Generation Find Where They Belong

BEST LONG-COPY CINEMA CAMPAIGN

This category recognises long copy ads or branded content (60 seconds and over) that use cinema as part of the strategy.

• AXA, Fallon, The Dancer

• Channel 4, OMD UK, Channel 4 Great British Bake Off

• Coty Consumer Beauty UK, Zenith Media, Max Factor: Putting a Spotlight on the Leading Ladies of Cinema

• Ikea, Dentsu Aegis Network, Ikea: The Wonderful Everyday

• Jaguar, Dentsu Aegis Network, Jaguar E-Pace: Time to Bend the Rules

• News UK: The Sunday Times, M/SIX, It All Starts with The Sunday Times

• Nike, Mindshare, Nike: Nothing Beats a Londoner

• Now TV, MediaCom, The Ultimate Quiz-A-Long with Now TV

• San Miguel, Initiative, San Miguel’s Rich List

• Toyota GB, M/SIX, Toyota: Start Your Impossible

BEST MARKETING FOR GOOD CINEMA CAMPAIGN

This category recognises campaigns that have delivered a tangible impact for good.

• EDF Energy, Havas Media, Pretty Curious x Star Wars: Together We Are a Force to Inspire Young Girls into STEM

• Innocent, MediaCom, The Big Knit: Combatting Loneliness One Bobble-hat at a Time

• Lloyds Bank, Wavemaker, Get the Inside Out: Talking Mental Health with Lloyds Bank

• NSPCC, OMD UK, NSPCC Messathon

• Stop Ivory, J Walter Thompson London, Going, Going, Gone

• Time to Change, Ogilvy, Everyman Movie Ban

• Toyota GB, M/SIX, Toyota: Start Your Impossible



BEST USE OF INNOVATION IN CINEMA

This category rewards campaigns that demonstrate innovative thinking, whether through new technology, new formats, new insight or planning.

• Camden Town Brewery, The Story Lab & Vizeum, Camden Town Brewery Sponsor Everyman Music Festival

• Columbia Records, the7stars, First Aid Kit: Ruins

• Coty Consumer Beauty UK, Zenith Media, Max Factor: Putting a Spotlight on the Leading Ladies of Cinema

• Hop House Lager 13, Dentsu Aegis Network, Picturehouse Discover Tuesdays Partnership

• Nissan Juke, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Putting the Mischief Back into the Nissan Juke

• Sky, MediaCom, Sky Trailer Spot

• The British Army, Dentsu Aegis Network, Using Innovation in Cinema to Help a New Generation Find Where They Belong

• Time to Change, Ogilvy, Everyman Movie Ban

• Ubisoft, Wavemaker, Far Cry: A Staggered Story

BEST NEWCOMER TO CINEMA

This category is for new brands or brands who have not used cinema since before it went digital in September 2012.

• Babyliss, the7stars, Babyliss: Get Your Look

• Bahlsen Biscuits, MediaCom North, Bahlsen Biscuits: Biscuit Market’s Mystery Revealed

• Camden Town Brewery, The Story Lab & Vizeum, Camden Town Brewery Sponsors Everyman Music Festival

• Crystal Maze Live, Media Agency Group, Crystal Maze: Live Experience

• Qantas, OMD UK, Qantas and Non-stop to Australia

• Soreen, Goodstuff, Super Surprising Squidgy Sampling

• Stop Ivory, J Walter Thompson London, Going, Going, Gone

• The Telegraph, Dentsu Aegis Network, Words Chosen Well

GRAND PRIX

The Grand Prix is chosen by the judging panel solely from the winners of the six main entry categories.

The winners will be announced at a red-carpet awards ceremony on 18 September 2018 at The Ham Yard Hotel. Prizes include a red carpet experience for four people and a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000.

The 2018 judging panel, chaired by Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, includes:

• Alistair MacCallum, UK chief executive, M/SIX

• Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer, WCRS

• Davina Barker, sales director, DCM

• Ed Smith, ‎general manager integrated marketing EU, Amazon

• Frances Ralston-Good, chief executive, Hearts & Science

• Graeme Adams, media director, BT

• Hamid Habib, UK managing director, Starcom

• Karen Stacey, chief executive, DCM

• Kerry King, director & head of investment, MediaCom North

• Kevin Chesters, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy & Mather UK

• Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, PHD UK

• Nick Baughan, EMEA chief executive, Essence

• Philippa Brown, chief executive, Omnicom Media Group

• Pippa Glucklich, chief executive, Amplifi UK

• Sally Weavers, founder, Craft Media London

• Stephanie Marks, managing director, Havas Media UK

• Steve Gladdis, joint chief strategy officer, MediaCom

• Tom Firth, managing director, M&C Saatchi London

DCM's chief executive Karen Stacey said: "These awards reward great media ideas that have triumphed in producing outstanding results for brands in cinema. It’s fantastic to once again receive an exceptional selection of entries, almost double the number since we launched four years ago, which itself showcases the growing power of the big screen."



