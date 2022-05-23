Digital Cinema Media Awards are back and open for entries

The Digital Cinema Media Awards are making a live comeback, with an extended entry criteria period to cover all work since the last time they ran in 2019.

Run by Digital Cinema Media, in partnership with Campaign, the awards reward the best campaigns showcased on the big screen by the media industry. This will be the sixth of the annual awards, which took a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The entry criteria period has been extended this time around to encompass campaigns that ran during the period of August 2019 to July 2022, with the aim of including all work that deserves recognition since prizes were last handed out.

Entries are now open, with a deadline of Friday July 15. Judging by an industry panel, chaired by Campaign UK editor Maisie McCabe, will be in early September and the live red-carpet awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 20 September at London’s BAFTA in Piccadilly.

Prizes include cinema tickets, exclusive hire of DCM’s screening room, a red carpet experience for four people and a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000. (See here for terms & conditions.)

There are five award categories for work, from which the Grand Prix will be chosen. They are: Best use of cinema (small); Best use of cinema (large); Best bespoke for cinema campaign; Best use of innovation in cinema and Best "marketing for good" cinema campaign. A new award this year is Talent – Best contribution to cinema, which looks to celebrate the people behind the work.

“Movies love a comeback story, and in this past year, the cinema medium has had its own revival,” said DCM chief executive Karen Stacey. “Two of the four biggest films in history have been released in the past six months (Bond’s No Time To Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home), with audiences eagerly returning to the big screen, while advertisers have also flooded back.



“I’m thrilled that the Digital Cinema Media Awards are also making a return for 2022 to once again reward great media ideas that showcase the power of cinema and why our medium continues to be an intrinsic part of brands’ AV schedules, delivering highly attentive audiences, unbeatable impact and longer-lasting sales effects. I urge all cinema advertisers to enter the brilliant work delivered since our last awards, so we can celebrate the best of the best on the big screen.”



Judges for the 2022 awards include: Ali Reed, chief executive, PHD UK; Davina Barker, sales director, DCM; James Bailey, chief executive, iProspect; Karen Stacey, chief executive, DCM; Katie Lee, chief growth officer, Wavemaker; Maisie McCabe (chair of judges), UK editor, Campaign; Mark Clancey, managing director, Smart Media; Natalie Cummins, chief executive, Zenith UK; Patrick Affleck, chief executive, Havas Media Group UK & Ireland; Paul Knight, chief executive, OmniGOV and Sharon Dhillon, managing director, Initiative.



For more information and to enter, visit here.