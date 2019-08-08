Digital Cinema Media Awards nominees revealed

An 18-strong brand-and-agency panel, chaired by Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale, will select winners of the 2019 Digital Cinema Media Awards from the entrants below at the start of next month.

The victors from six categories, plus the Grand Prix winner, will be announced and celebrated on Wednesday 18 September at a red-carpet ceremony at London’s Ham Yard Hotel. Prizes include a red carpet experience for four people and a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000.

This is the fifth year of the free-to-enter awards, run by Digital Cinema Media, in partnership with Campaign. They were established to reward the best campaigns showcased on the big screen by the media industry. Last year, Coty Consumer Beauty UK and Zenith walked off with the Grand Prix for Max Factor’s "Putting a spotlight on the leading ladies of cinema".

There are two new categories for 2019, created to recognise the ways advertisers are creating bespoke content for cinema and how cinema has become an integral part of an advertiser's launch campaigns.

The nominees for the 2019 Digital Cinema Media awards are:

Best use of cinema (small)

This category rewards campaigns under £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that demonstrate the best use of cinema.

Bahlsen Biscuits, MediaCom North, Bahlsen Biscuits "Biscuit Market's Mystery Revealed"

Counter Terrorism Policing, Wavemaker, ACT "Communities Defeat Terrorism "

Greenpeace, MC&C, Greenpeace "Rang-tan"

Grey Goose, OMD UK, Grey Goose x Everyman

HRA Pharma, UM, "My Morning After"

McDonald’s, OMD UK, McDonald's & the Big Mac debate #isitstillabigmac?

Warner Bros. Games, PHD, The magic is escaping from the big screen – now capture it on your small screen!

Yopa, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Yopa "Smooth Move"

Best use of cinema (large)

This category rewards campaigns over £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that demonstrate the best use of cinema.

Barclays, OMD UK, "Cinema... Back to the Future of AV"

Center Parcs, Hearts & Science UK, Putting the spotlight on cinema to help drive Center Parcs sales growth

Ikea, Vizeum, Ikea "Bedrooms"

Lidl, Starcom, Lidl "Big on Family, Big on Film"

PlayStation UK, MediaCom, "Only On PlayStation" Launch

PSA Groupe, MediaCom, And the Oscar for Audience Consideration goes to… PSA Awards Season Gold Spot

Puig, Starcom, How Paco Rabanne’s Invictus/Olympéa Fragrances Became Legends of the Silver Screen

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK, One Co-op "It’s What We Do"

Toyota, m/SIX, Toyota Corolla "Don’t Get Left Behind"

Wagamama, the7stars, Wagamama – from bowl to big screen

Best bespoke for cinema campaign [NEW]

This category celebrates content that has been created or adapted for the cinema medium.

BBC, Havas, BBC Sounds "Listening Without Limits"

Counter Terrorism Policing, Wavemaker, ACT "Communities Defeat Terrorism"

Lidl, Starcom, Lidl "Big on Family, Big on Film"

PlayStation UK, MediaCom, "Only On PlayStation" Launch

Puig, Starcom, How Paco Rabanne’s Invictus/Olympéa Fragrances Became Legends of the Silver Screen

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK, One Co-op "It’s What We Do"

Three Mobile, Mindshare UK, Three "#Phonesaregood"

Warner Bros. Games, PHD, The magic is escaping from the big screen – now capture it on your small screen!

Best cinema launch campaign [NEW]

This category celebrates the best use of cinema as an integral part of a launch campaign.

Greenpeace, MC&C, Greenpeace "Rang-tan"

HRA Pharma, UM, "My Morning After"

Ikea, Vizeum, Ikea "Get Ready for Beds"

PepsiCo – Walkers, OMD UK, Walkers and The Spice Girls

PSA Groupe, MediaCom, And the Oscar for Audience Consideration goes to… PSA Awards Season Gold Spot

Sky, MediaCom, Riviera

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK, One Co-op "It’s What We Do"

Wagamama, the7stars, Wagamama – from bowl to big screen

Warner Bros. Games, PHD, The magic is escaping from the big screen – now capture it on your small screen!

William Hill, Vizeum, William Hill "Changing Perceptions"

Xbox, Carat, Portfolio Xbox PUBG, Forza, Gamepass & Platform

Best use of innovation in cinema

This category rewards campaigns that can demonstrate innovative thinking, whether through new technology, new formats, new insight or planning.

British Telecom, Essence, BT Sport 1819 Season Launch – 4DX Campaign

Halifax (Lloyds Banking Group), MediaCom, Halifax Makes it Happen: Leading the future of cinema advertising with the UK’s first ever ScreenX campaign

John Lewis & Partners, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Innovation in Cinema – John Lewis & Partners

Lidl, Starcom, Lidl "Big on Family, Big on Film"

Puig, Starcom, How Paco Rabanne’s Invictus/Olympéa Fragrances Became Legends of the Silver Screen

Wagamama, the7stars, Wagamama – from bowl to big screen

Best marketing for good cinema campaign

This category recognises campaigns that have delivered a tangible impact for good.

Alzheimer’s Society, Medialab, Breaking down the stigma surrounding dementia through the power of the big screen

Amplia Group, Amplia Group, Save the Dorking high street: Explore Dorking

British Gas, MediaCom, British Gas & Carers UK "Two sides of the story"

PCCS – Home Office, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Hate Crime

Counter Terrorism Policing, Wavemaker, ACT "Communities Defeat Terrorism"

Greenpeace, MC&C, Greenpeace "Rang-tan"

The Co-operative Group, Carat UK, One Co-op "It’s What We Do"

Grand Prix

The Grand Prix is chosen by the judging panel solely from the winners of the six main entry categories.

For more, visit the DCM Awards website.