Digital Cinema Media expands into outdoor cinema

Digital Cinema Media is expanding into outdoor cinema with Hideaway Cinema joining its portfolio.

For 2021, Hideaway Cinema has partnered iconic venues around the UK including former RAF base Bicester Heritage, Royal Windsor Racecourse and Cheltenham Racecourse, for a curated programme of both classic and upcoming theatrical release titles.

Brands looking to engage its audiences will be able to take advantage of standard screen time opportunities, as well as tailored brand partnership packages with additional touchpoints. DCM will be handling both partnerships and in-reel advertising.

The outdoor cinema has the ability to screen new films from two weeks after their initial release. Its 2021 tour is commencing with a screening of Wonder Woman 1984 on 20 May at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

Karen Stacey, chief executive of DCM, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Hideaway Cinema as our first outdoor cinema partner to further expand our offering to our customers. There's clearly pent-up demand from people to get out and enjoy experiences once again, and we know that cinema is one of the most missed social activities during lockdown.

"People's desire to get back to the cinema experience and once again be captivated by great stories on the big screen will mean brands can make the most of this partnership to target audiences in stunning and immersive environments."

Titles to be shown across its 2021 schedule also include Joker, cult classics Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, and a raft of musicals including Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease, Mamma Mia, Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Greatest Showman, Rocketman and A Star is Born.

DCM sells cinema advertising through exhibitors including Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, Picturehouse and Curzon. UK cinema experienced various setbacks in 2020 that have continued into this year as doors closed due to Covid-19. The reopening of cinemas is currently scheduled for 17 May in England.

Drive-in and outdoor cinemas increased in popularity throughout 2020 because of their ability to conform to government social distancing guidelines.