Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2021: Gravity Road

Gravity Road, part of marketing technology group The Brandtech Group, celebrated its 10th birthday in 2021, just one of many milestones achieved that year. The agency grew its topline revenue by more than 20%, enjoying its third consecutive year of growth, expanded its global remit, took its social commerce unit to new heights and invested in its people in innovative ways, minting NFT avatars for every employee.

The agency describes its vision of marketing as sitting "at the intersection of digital, physical and social worlds". Work across 2021 included the launch of products for TikTok embracing cultural moments, such as Europe's major soccer championship, the Euros, with anti-racism safety features to #SwipeOutHate, and the launch of TikTok’s Live feature for Mental Health Week. This enabled creators and audiences to host authentic, real-time Q&As in #WalkWithMe. Gravity Road also created an AR experience for Diageo’s portfolio of single malts, with QR codes carried across 300,000 units globally – the biggest rollout of an AR campaign across a premium portfolio.

Making a positive difference to the world is also part of the agency’s ethos and Gravity Road brought digital innovation to one of the world's most important events – Cop26 – as the sole digital partner of Purpose Disruptors' presence at the conference.

Judges were impressed by the agency’s level of innovation and its creative output and said that "digital is clearly its passion".

