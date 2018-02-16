Digital marketing agency Feed launches digital creative division

Ex-Havas Helia group ECD Bennett-Day will launch the new division at Feed

The agency has been investing heavily over the past decade in platforms and technology, global chief executive, Matt Lynch explained.

"This has given us, and the clients we work for a great advantage - time. We've found colossal pockets of time due to automation and now it's time to introduce a platform to bring a culture of ideas into our agency and redefine what it looks like," Lynch said.

The agency has been growing rapidly and is looking to build on its success with this launch. Feed currently has 200 employees worldwide and an annual turnover of £13m. The network is expecting to open at least one further office in 2018, in addition to those already in London, Berlin, Madrid, San Francisco and Manchester.

Heading the new division is Steven Bennett-Day, Feed's first chief creative officer. Bennett-Day left Havas Helia a year ago, where he was group chief creative officer, to start his own agency. The new agency, &Art, will continue to exist in Bennett-Day's absence, run by the people who are part of the network including Bennett-Day's wife and agency founding partner, Sarah.

Bennett-Day is tasked with launching a division that will work on Feed's global clients which include eBay, Virgin, PayPal and Gumtree. He will be part of the agency's global executive team and will report to Lynch.

"While most of what we do is originated work, it's been very design and aesthetic-ed, very direct," Lynch said. "It's my hope that Steve will bring that magic, that classic creativity that makes you smile and makes you feel human, to our work."

The goal, he continued is to explore the possibilities of infusing creativity into the work that Feed does and what that creativity will look like.

"Outside that three-minute brand film, what does creativity look like? What does it look like for big brands who need to speak to customers every single day? We're looking to find out," Lynch said.

The agency, he continued, has spent the past three months redefining itself to allow this new breed of creativity to sit in everything its approaches to how it deals with briefs.

"We’ve got a lot of the foundation to become a perfect agency if we can bring that culture of ideas to our business," Lynch said.