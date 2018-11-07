Daniel Farey-Jones
Digital out-of-home sites to mark 100 years since First World War ended

Six companies have donated space for Royal British Legion message.

Birmingham Media Eyes: mock-up of the activity
Six out-of-home media companies have donated space to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

During the two minutes of silence at 11am on Remembrance Sunday, a thank you message to the World War I generation will be displayed on more than 100 digital OOH screens.

The message from The Royal British Legion, which handles the annual Poppy Appeal, recognises the sacrifices made and legacy left by the WWI generation. The work was created by Leagas Delaney.

VCCP Media, The Royal British Legion's media agency, brokered the deal with the media owners: 8 Outdoor, Clear Channel, Elonex, Maxx Media, Ocean Outdoor and Outdoor Plus.

Catherine Davies, head of remembrance at The Royal British Legion, said: "We are very grateful to VCCP Media and the outdoor companies for helping us to thank the entire First World War generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world."

