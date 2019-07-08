Digital outdoor creative contest opens for entries

Entries are now open for Ocean Outdoor's 10th annual Digital Creative Competition, in association with Campaign, which harnesses the scale, creativity and progressive technical capabilities of digital out-of-home.

The competition judges concepts that have the potential to be brought to life with assistance from Ocean.

For the first time, brands and agencies can enter concepts designed for the scale and presence of London’s famous ad site, Landsec Piccadilly Lights. Concepts can also be submitted to appear across all of the UK’s major cities, in multiple environments and on standout Ocean digital formats including The Grid and The Loop networks in Manchester and Birmingham.

To win, ideas should leverage an aspect of Ocean’s proprietary technology vehicle and audience detection networks, its high-speed Wi-Fi, which connects to mobile audiences on the move, or its live-streaming capability.

Concepts can be brought to life using live data streams or amplified through the use of full-motion, movement, immersive or experiential experiences. The challenge is to develop an idea that best uses the DOOH medium using simple, but effective, communication.

There is one category of entry, but ideas will be segmented by charity or brand during the judging process. Landsec will help judge those concepts entered for the Piccadilly Lights 30-minute domination.

Ocean is also seeking ideas that align brands with its Ocean For Oceans initiative, a campaign to help remove plastic pollution from the world’s seas and waterways.

The competition is free to enter, with entries submitted online. The closing date is 23 August and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October at the Imax in London.

Last year’s winners included St Luke’s and the National Aids Trust for "Rock the ribbon"; Glimpse and DOOH.com for "Sea change: the sea is the sky"; and 23red and City to Sea for "Hydration station".

"Look at me" by Engine for Women’s Aid was last month awarded the Grand Prix by Ocean to mark 10 years of the competition at a ceremony in Cannes. The 2015 campaign went on to win more than 30 other awards including two Cannes Lions.

"Ocean’s creative competition challenges screen-led thinking, inspiring the advertising industry to redefine human engagement using digital out-of-home," Helen Haines, Ocean’s head of marketing and events, said.



"For 10 years, global award-winning ideas have been entered by the media and creative industries, placing digital out-of-home screens at the heart of creativity. All you need is an idea and if you win, we will make it happen."