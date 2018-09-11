Digitas creates 'experience-led' global digital platform for F1

The agency, now part of Publicis Media, was appointed in October 2017 to devise new versions of Formula1.com, as well as iOS and Android mobile apps, to broaden the sport's digital reach.

Digitas was tasked with creating F1’s first "experience-led platform", offering fans real-time access to content including lap-by-lap coverage of Grand Prix, video highlights, car telemetry and driver tracker visualisations, and key statistics about drivers and teams.

The new platform began rolling out last week, and has received a mixed response from fans on Twitter, with some praising its design while others have bemoaned changes to UX and features.

The work was led by a team including creative technology director Rafe Blandford, client delivery director Brad Dyson, creative director Aran Burtenshaw, user experience director Sam Padmore, creative technology strategist Fiora Macpherson, and senior project manager Christine Fong.

Dani Bassil, chief executive at Digitas, added: "Part of our aim as an agency is to create wonderful digital experiences and products that go beyond the expected. Our work with Formula One extends the brand into digital, meaning that, for the first-time, fans and enthusiasts will have a cohesive experience across all platforms."