Digitas hires Jane Austin as CXO and Anna Jehan as head of design

Digitas UK has hired Jane Austin as chief experience officer and Anna Jehan as head of design.

Austin’s appointment completes the Digitas executive line-up and she will report to chief executive Dani Bassil. The Publicis Groupe agency has handed her the remit of creating the best-in-class connected experiences for its clients, which include GSK, Samsung and Honda.

Between 2018 and 2020 Austin worked at online doctor service Babylon Health as director of product design. At Babylon Health, Austin led a rebrand and redesign, heading the design content and research teams to create a new app and customer experience.

Babylon Health is set to be worth $4.2bn when it lists on Nasdaq.

Since then, Austin had held the role of chief design officer at Flo, an app supporting women and people who menstruate. Prior to Babylon, Austin was director of design and user experience at online print company Moo and head of UX at Telegraph Media Group.

Bassil said: “Jane’s appointment is a real milestone for Digitas UK, taking our customer experience skillset to a whole new level, and meaning the agency now has board-level representation of all the disciplines that clients need to transform their businesses and grow their brands over the coming decade.

“Her experience is inspiring, and her commitment to building inclusive, diverse teams chimes perfectly with our own values. She’s also smart, funny and super cool. She’s perfect for Digitas.”

Austin, who worked at Digitas’ predecessor agency LBi between 2005 and 2007 as an experience architect, said: “I believe Digitas is an agency with incredible potential, combining creativity and the ability to build amazing products and services.

“My experience in start-ups and digital transformations will allow me to partner with the brilliant team already in place so together we can deliver exemplary work.”

Jehan, meanwhile, will boost the standard of visual design at Digitas – from creative digital platforms to customer engagement. She will report to Emma de la Fosse, chief creative officer at Digitas UK.

Jehan joins from design agency Matter of Form, where she has been creative director since 2015 and worked on the global digital brand transformation of luxury travel business Belmond and an integrated platform for adventure travel company Lindblad Expeditions.

De la Fosse said: “The importance of visual design cannot be overstated and that is why we have created this new position and hired Anna to fill it.

"She’s a brilliant storyteller who uses design to create engaging brand narratives with the experience to apply her talents across all our creative output.”

Between 2010 and 2015 Jehan worked at SapientNitro (which Publicis bought in 2015) on brands including Marks & Spencer and Ray-Ban, rising from digital designer to design manager.

She started her career at the Bournemouth digital agency Refreshed Media.

Jehan said: “Working with fantastically creative and inspiring leadership from Emma and Dani, I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise of beautifully crafted design and brand storytelling to life on such a broad range of clients and projects.”