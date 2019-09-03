Digitas hires WPP's former Ford creative lead as ECD

Digitas UK has hired Lazaros Nikiforidis as executive creative director.

Nikiforidis comes from WPP’s Global Team Blue, where he held the same role for Europe on the Ford account. WPP lost Ford’s global creative account to BBDO last year but retained part of the business, such as media, production, CRM and digital.

At Digitas, Nikiforidis will report to chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse and work across clients including E.ON, Formula One, GlaxoSmithKline, Honda and HSBC.

The appointment comes as Digitas restructures its creative department by dissolving the former silos of communications, user experience, user interface and CRM, and pairing creative directors with brand and tech creatives.

De la Fosse said: "This will help us deliver on our mission of designing experiences with emotion at their heart.

"Laz is a creative in the now of things. He personifies what we are setting out to do at Digitas; bringing digital capability and storytelling together as right hand and left hand working as one."

Including his time at Team Blue, Nikiforidis spent 15 years at WPP agencies such as Ogilvy, working across markets including London, Budapest and his native Athens.

Nikiforidis added: "In this world of massive transformation, I believe that the need for human truths powering ideas remains a constant. At Digitas, the focus is in harnessing these truths and using technology to design experiences that help brands create meaningful and lasting connections with consumers."

De la Fosse started at Digitas last year and was part of a wave of senior departures from Ogilvy UK.