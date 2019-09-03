Brittaney Kiefer
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Digitas hires WPP's former Ford creative lead as ECD

Lazaros Nikiforidis will report to chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse.

Nikiforidis: spent 15 years at WPP
Nikiforidis: spent 15 years at WPP

Digitas UK has hired Lazaros Nikiforidis as executive creative director.

Nikiforidis comes from WPP’s Global Team Blue, where he held the same role for Europe on the Ford account. WPP lost Ford’s global creative account to BBDO last year but retained part of the business, such as media, production, CRM and digital. 

At Digitas, Nikiforidis will report to chief creative officer Emma de la Fosse and work across clients including E.ON, Formula One, GlaxoSmithKline, Honda and HSBC.

The appointment comes as Digitas restructures its creative department by dissolving the former silos of communications, user experience, user interface and CRM, and pairing creative directors with brand and tech creatives.

De la Fosse said: "This will help us deliver on our mission of designing experiences with emotion at their heart.

"Laz is a creative in the now of things. He personifies what we are setting out to do at Digitas; bringing digital capability and storytelling together as right hand and left hand working as one."  

Including his time at Team Blue, Nikiforidis spent 15 years at WPP agencies such as Ogilvy, working across markets including London, Budapest and his native Athens.

Nikiforidis added: "In this world of massive transformation, I believe that the need for human truths powering ideas remains a constant. At Digitas, the focus is in harnessing these truths and using technology to design experiences that help brands create meaningful and lasting connections with consumers." 

De la Fosse started at Digitas last year and was part of a wave of senior departures from Ogilvy UK.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019