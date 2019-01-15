Digitas swoops for Havas' Matt Holt as strategy chief

Digitas has appointed Havas UK’s Matt Holt as UK chief strategy officer, completing the London agency’s new leadership team.

Holt joined Havas in August 2018 as head of experience strategy from Ogilvy UK, where he was head of experience planning.

He replaces Fern Miller, who left in June last year without another agency job to go to. However, Holt's role differs somewhat from his predecessor's because he also has a remit to build Digitas’ connected marketing offering.

Meanwhile, Dani Bassil, Digitas UK's chief executive, has promoted Gregor McQuattie to managing director, replacing Matt Seward, who left at the end of last year. McQuattie joined Digitas as client services director in January 2018, having previously held the same role at sister agency SapientRazorfish for three years.

Rafe Blandford has also been promoted to the newly created role of chief product officer. Blandford has been at Digitas for almost five years, joining as a mobile strategist and becoming technology strategy director at the end of 2017.

Emma de la Fosse, Digitas' incoming chief creative officer, will complete the UK leadership team when she starts in February. De la Fosse left Ogilvy UK last year amid the WPP agency’s restructure.

Bassil said: "I couldn’t ask for a group of more talented and passionate people to work with and I’m over the moon that we start 2019 on the front foot.

"This marks the next step in ensuring we create wonderful digital experiences for our clients and their customers, and the next exciting chapter in our development as an agency."