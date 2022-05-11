Ida Axling
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Digitas UK picks up BT and EE's CRM account from Wunderman Thompson

Publicis Groupe has also won the BT Sport account, which Saatchi & Saatchi has won.

BT and EE has appointed Publicis Groupe's Digitas UK to its customer engagement business. 

WPP's Wunderman Thompson previously handled the CRM account, which BT and EE have awarded to Digitas without a pitch.

In addition, fellow Publicis Groupe agency Saatchi & Saatchi has picked up the BT Sport advertising business. 

Wunderman Thomspon won the account in 2017 after a shootout against Omnicom’s Proximity London. Prior to that appointment, Ogilvy worked on the BT business, and Publicis Chemistry, since merged into Digitas, had the EE business. 

BT and EE's media has been handled by WPP's Essence since 2017 when it moved, amid the merger of Maxus and MEC to create Wavemaker.

A spokeswoman from Wunderman Thompson said: “We’ve had the pleasure to work with BT on some brilliant campaigns, resulting in over 80 awards including a prestigious Cannes Lions for the BT Sport ‘Unscripted’ campaign. 

“We continue to work with BT across the BT Global and Enterprise divisions on integrated creative, data and technology briefs.”

A spokesperson for BT commented: “BT Consumer division’s work, including Customer Communications and Prospect Demand Generation for BT and EE, with Wunderman Thompson has come to an end.

"We thank the whole team for their support in building our brands to the strong position they’re at today, and their efforts in creating award-winning campaigns including 'Unscripted’ for BT Sport.”

Campaign has approached Publicis Groupe for comment.

The move expands Publicis Groupe's relationship with BT and EE. In August 2020, the telecoms giant consolidated its advertising account into Saatchi & Saatchi. It had originally appointed the shop to its brand brief in 2019. Neither move involved a formal pitch.

Prior to hiring Saatchi & Saatchi, BT had a 24-year relationship with Omnicom's Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

