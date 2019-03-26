Ben Bold
Dino Myers-Lamptey to leave MullenLowe Mediahub

He joined agency in May 2017 from the7stars.

Myers-Lamptey: leaving MullenLowe after nearly two years

MullenLowe Mediahub UK managing director Dino Myers-Lamptey is leaving the agency after nearly two years.

Myers-Lamptey joined MullenLowe in May 2017. Before that, he was chief strategy officer at the7stars.

It is understood that he is planning a new venture. MullenLowe declined to comment.

Myers-Lamptey joined the7stars in 2012 as head of strategy and the shop was named Campaign's Media Agency of the Year in 2015. Before that, he was head of strategy at Rocket for four years and has also worked at MediaCom.

In 2016, Campaign named him one of the UK's top 10 media planners, recognising him as a "leading light behind the7stars' ascendancy" and for his work on clients including Suzuki.

