Direct Line and Co-op marketers join Outdoor Media Awards judging panel

Direct Line marketing director Mark Evans and Alison Jones, the newly-installed customer director at The Co-Operative Food, are joining 12 media and creative experts to judge the Outdoor Media Awards for 2018.

Judges: Evans and Jones
The contest, run by Clear Channel UK in partnership with Campaign, rewards excellence in out-of-home advertising, from the most memorable, strategic and innovative campaigns to the brilliant people involved in creating them. This will be its 12th year.

Judging will take place in early May and will be chaired by chaired by Campaign’s global editor-in-chief Claire Beale. The shortlist will be revealed later that month. Winners will be announced at an evening ceremony on 28 June at The St Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

The other 2018 judges in the line-up are:

  • Geoff De Burca, managing partner at MediaCom;

  • Catherine Becker, chief executive of VCCP Media;

  • Alistair MacCallum, chief executive of M/SIX;

  • Joanna Lyall, managing director at Mindshare UK;

  • Stephanie Marks, managing director of Havas UK;

  • Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative UK and president of Initiative EMEA;

  • Verica Djurdjevic, chief executive of PHD UK;

  • Tim Pearson, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD;

  • Rian Shah, managing director, UK Hub, at Zenith;

  • Caroline Pay, co-chief creative officer at Grey London;

  • Clare Peters, executive director, head of planning at Manning Gottlieb OMD;

  • Chris Pelekanou, commercial director at Clear Channel UK.

    • There are nine categories in this year’s awards, including the new Rising Star Award. The new addition for this year recognises those who have joined out-of-home advertising within the last five years and are making waves within the industry.

    The Grand Prix winner will receive £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel UK screens. The People’s Favourite Award is the only category that will not be judged by the panel, but by over 1,000 members of the UK public.

    The awards are free to enter and campaigns may be entered into multiple categories.

