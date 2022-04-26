Direct Line gives Optimus Prime some time off from saving the world

Direct Line has introduced another iconic superhero to its “We’re on it” platform with a 60-second spot by Saatchi & Saatchi London.

In the fourth instalment in the series, which sees Direct Line beating superheroes at their own game, Optimus Prime from Hasbro’s Transformers is the latest hero to be upstaged by the insurance company.

The ad sees Optimus Prime arrive at the scene of a car accident, where the Cybertronian is in disbelief upon seeing that Direct Line already has it covered.

At first reluctant to stand down from his duties, and perplexed at the idea of having some time off, Optimus Prime eventually warms to the concept of some well-deserved me-time.

The humorous film shows the hero enjoying a game of volleyball on the beach, seeing the sights and partaking in a spa treatment or two.

Directed by Finn Keenan through Riff Raff Films, the ad will run across TV, cinema, out-of-home, social and digital channels with media handled by MediaCom.

Franki Goodwin, executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi London, explained: “We established the concept that we beat superheroes at problem-solving situations, but what happens to the superheroes after that?

“Being able to evolve the story was a really fun opportunity. We've found so much humour and it certainly shows Optimus in a light that he's never had before.”

Goodwin added: “It's an evolution for the brand. In terms of the story we're telling, with Direct Line giving that peace of mind so Optimus can go off and have a proper break, which then opens up so much fun with the character.”

Richard Huntington, chief strategy officer at the agency, added there had been a “shift in conversation” around Direct Line’s strategy.

He said: “This time round [the concept has evolved] from solving problems at pace, which is what the first three films were about, to a broader message about reassurance and how whatever happens, Direct Line’s got you covered.

“One of the huge traditions we've established on Direct Line is doing things for real. It's the real deal and has always had a massive impact on our reputation as a brand and our brand performance that we put that level of effort and craft into anything.”

Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi London, explained: “Everyone needs a break, even these mighty characters who can now enjoy some time off because Direct Line is on it.

“The nation is craving big entertainment and with so many blockbusters lined up this summer, we saw an opportunity to deepen our relationship with global entertainment partners and reinforce Direct Line’s position as the UK’s insurance super-brand.

“It’s an exciting build on the relationship we started with Hasbro in our Bumblebee ad.”

Wendy Moores, head of marketing at Direct Line, added: “[The ad] truly demonstrates how epic our ambition is for the brand and for helping our customers. Using instantly recognisable characters that resonate with millions provides a fantastic platform to land our key messaging, letting the nation know they can relax because ‘We’re on it’.”