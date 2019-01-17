Direct Line Group reappoints MediaCom after six-month review

MediaCom has held onto the Direct Line Group’s media account after a six-month review.

The process was led by Direct Line Group's head of digital marketing, Raluca Efford, alongside the company’s procurement team. Scott Moorhead from marketing consultancy Aperto One assisted with the review.

MediaCom will be responsible for media planning and buying across all of the group’s brands, including Direct Line, Direct Line for Business, Churchill and Green Flag. Media will be delivered based on each brand’s individual requirements.

Following the reappointment, MediaCom will "focus on a model that champions full media transparency".

Efford said: "Throughout this review, we challenged ourselves and our long-standing agency, MediaCom, to develop a future-ready, progressive partnership which will help our business grow in the long term.

"What really impressed us was MediaCom’s commitment to transparency, coupled with the passion they have for our business in pursuit of commercial performance. We have total confidence that together we can achieve great results and ensure we continue winning, now and into the future."

Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK, added: "As one of the biggest names in insurance and beyond, it’s a great opportunity to create and deliver some of the most exciting content across all the DLG brands in an ever-changing industry."