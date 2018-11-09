Direct Line Group retains MRM McCann for below-the-line account

Green Flag: advertising is handled by WCRS

MRM McCann has held on to the Direct Line Group below-the-line business after a competitive pitch.

The insurer called the pitch in June and handled the process in-house. MRM McCann beat Havas in a final shoot-out, while Ogilvy was involved at an earlier stage.

The agency has worked with Direct Line Group since 2012. The account includes the Churchill, Direct Line, Green Flag and Privilege brands.

MRM McCann will continue to work alongside Direct Line Group’s above-the-line agencies, Saatchi & Saatchi and WCRS.

Iain Agnew, head of below-the-line campaign strategy and planning at Direct Line Group, said: "MRM have played a valuable part in contributing to our business growth over the years. We look forward to working with them on our medium- to long-term strategy to ensure continued success."