Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Direct Line Group retains MRM McCann for below-the-line account

Agency successfully defends Churchill, Direct Line, Green Flag and Privilege briefs.

Green Flag: advertising is handled by WCRS
Green Flag: advertising is handled by WCRS

MRM McCann has held on to the Direct Line Group below-the-line business after a competitive pitch.

The insurer called the pitch in June and handled the process in-house. MRM McCann beat Havas in a final shoot-out, while Ogilvy was involved at an earlier stage.

The agency has worked with Direct Line Group since 2012. The account includes the Churchill, Direct Line, Green Flag and Privilege brands.

MRM McCann will continue to work alongside Direct Line Group’s above-the-line agencies, Saatchi & Saatchi and WCRS.

Iain Agnew, head of below-the-line campaign strategy and planning at Direct Line Group, said: "MRM have played a valuable part in contributing to our business growth over the years. We look forward to working with them on our medium- to long-term strategy to ensure continued success."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

BRANDS
Support for young mental health

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago

Support for young mental health

MEDIA
Why digital creative is OOHmazing

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

Why digital creative is OOHmazing

MEDIA
L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago

L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials