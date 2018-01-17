Gurjit Degun
Added 34 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Direct Line launches first AR activation

Direct Line is creating its first ever augmented reality activation to show how much damage can be done to a home with a burst pipe.

Direct Line launches first AR activation

The work is part of the brand’s "Emergency plumber" campaign, which promotes Direct Line’s Home Plus initiative which ensures that a plumber will reach a home within three hours for any uncontrollable leaks.

The pop-up at King’s Cross Station uses AR technology to place people inside a bathroom which starts to become submerged by water due to a burst pipes, taps left on, or a bath overflowing.

The activation takes place on 19 January.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now