Direct Line launches first AR activation

The work is part of the brand’s "Emergency plumber" campaign, which promotes Direct Line’s Home Plus initiative which ensures that a plumber will reach a home within three hours for any uncontrollable leaks.

The pop-up at King’s Cross Station uses AR technology to place people inside a bathroom which starts to become submerged by water due to a burst pipes, taps left on, or a bath overflowing.

The activation takes place on 19 January.