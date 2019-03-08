Direct Line launches podcast alongside new TV work

Insurance brand Direct Line is launching a branded podcast called Living Your Best Life alongside the next phase of its campaign to convince consumers to do more of what makes them happy.

The television and radio spots, created by Saatchi & Saatchi London, launch on 8 March and will run throughout the next 10 weeks.

Winston Wolfe, played by Harvey Keitel again takes centre stage, showing the consumer all the things they could be doing with their free time, instead of waiting at home for repairs to be completed.

Meanwhile, the six-part podcast will become available from 14 March on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify. It will be hosted by Dancing on Ice and Loose Women star Saira Khan, who will be joined by life coach Stuart Holliday. Its content will reflect the theme of the ads, with the hosts questioning celebrity guests about what stops them from achieving their goals.

This is not the first time that Direct Line has produced a podcast. Last year, it launched its Direct Line Good Carma podcast featuring comedian and podcaster Richard Herring.

Wendy Moores, head of marketing at Direct Line, said: "As we become even more time-poor, fixing problems faster can have a direct impact on our physical and mental wellbeing and help with our sense of self-fulfilment, which is what we want all of our customers to experience.

"Through the new podcast and the new TV and radio spots we want people to feel empowered to live more of their best lives, achieving their plans and keeping their lives on track."

The campaign creatives were Mia Silverman and Sophie Browness, the TV ad was directed by Aaron Stoller through Biscuit and media was planned and bought by MediaCom.