Direct Line signs up to sponsor Film on 4



Channel 4 has signed up Direct Line as the new sponsor of its network film package, Film on 4.

The 12 month deal, brokered by 4Sales and MediaCom, will see the insurance brand exclusively sponsor all films on Channel 4, E4 and More4, as well as screenings on Film4 before 9pm.

It will include 15-, 10- and five-second idents created by Saatchi & Saatchi London and directed by Daniel Kleinman. They feature Direct Line call centre staff having amusing conversations about insurance claims inspired by the damage caused in movie storylines.

The work was written by Barney Spiro and Ryan Price, and art directed by Harriet Ronn. The production company is Rattling Stick.

Kerry Chilvers, brands director at Direct Line Group, said: "We’re always looking for innovative ways to reach new audiences and showcase just how good we are at fixing customer problems.

"TV has been hugely successful for us in driving both awareness and consideration, and with this partnership with Channel 4 we’re looking to take things up another gear. By actively engaging viewers to decode the film references, we hope that the campaign will compel the audience to find out how Direct Line can solve their insurance problems too."

Direct Line sponsored Channel 4’s Homes on 4 segment in 2004 and 2005.