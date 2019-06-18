Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Direct Line signs up to sponsor Film on 4

Deal covers all films on Channel 4, E4 and More4, as well as those on Film4 before 9pm.


Channel 4 has signed up Direct Line as the new sponsor of its network film package, Film on 4.

The 12 month deal, brokered by 4Sales and MediaCom, will see the insurance brand exclusively sponsor all films on Channel 4, E4 and More4, as well as screenings on Film4 before 9pm.

It will include 15-, 10- and five-second idents created by Saatchi & Saatchi London and directed by Daniel Kleinman. They feature Direct Line call centre staff having amusing conversations about insurance claims inspired by the damage caused in movie storylines.

The work was written by Barney Spiro and Ryan Price, and art directed by Harriet Ronn. The production company is Rattling Stick.

Kerry Chilvers, brands director at Direct Line Group, said: "We’re always looking for innovative ways to reach new audiences and showcase just how good we are at fixing customer problems.

"TV has been hugely successful for us in driving both awareness and consideration, and with this partnership with Channel 4 we’re looking to take things up another gear. By actively engaging viewers to decode the film references, we hope that the campaign will compel the audience to find out how Direct Line can solve their insurance problems too."

Direct Line sponsored Channel 4’s Homes on 4 segment in 2004 and 2005.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
AGENCY
Great work makes waves - and Britain makes great work

Great work makes waves - and Britain makes great work

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago