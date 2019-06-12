Direct Line's Mark Evans promoted to managing director of marketing and digital

Direct Line Group has promoted its top marketer, Mark Evans, to managing director of marketing and digital as part of a reorganisation of its senior management team.

Evans continues to oversee the marketing division and will also work on digital capabilities. The move also means that he will become part of the executive committee.

Joining Direct Line in 2012 as director of brand portfolio and partnerships, Evans became marketing director just four months later.

The reorganisation is part of a wider strategy at the company to "deliver an end-to-end customer experience", Penny James, chief executive of Direct Line Group, said.

Evans was last year named Marketing Leader of the Year at the Marketing Society Awards, in assocation with Campaign.