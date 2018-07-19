Brittaney Kiefer
Added 18 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Directing heavyweights Traktor split with Rattling Stick for Stink

Award-winning filmmaking collective Traktor has split with Rattling Stick and signed an exclusive global deal with Stink.

Traktor recently won their third Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix for 'It's a Tide ad'
Traktor recently won their third Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix for 'It's a Tide ad'

The move will see Stink expand its representation of Traktor globally to include the UK and US markets. 

The Scandinavian filmmaking collective previously signed to Stink in October for representation outside of the UK and US. It has been with Rattling Stick in those markets for the past three years. 

Traktor said: "We have really enjoyed a fruitful collaboration with the excellent people of Rattling Stick. We have, however, been with Stink for the rest of the world, and have been increasingly impressed with how they operate.

"We like the idea of being under one global roof as we move forward into the oscillating future of advertising, traditional or not, with our cargo shorts laden with precious metals and breath mints. Want some?" 

Traktor's work has won top industry prizes around the world. Most recently they won a Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix, a D&AD black Pencil and a Super Clio for Tide’s 2018 Super Bowl campaign, "It’s a Tide ad."

The Tide ad was Traktor’s third Film Grand Prix at Cannes and the collective is the most award-winning directors of the last decade. They have also directed ads for brands including Heineken, Diesel, Boots, Nike, Adidas and Levi’s and music videos for the likes of Fatboy Slim, Madonna, The Prodigy and The Flaming Lips. 

Daniel Bergmann, the founder and president of Stink, said: "Stink and Traktor joining forces worldwide is a huge moment and signing for us, especially in the US.

"Traktor are world-leading directors, well known for their performance, comedy and craft. Our unique combination, tireless work ethic and commitment not to stand still will serve to push one another creatively into the future." 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness

Promoted

July 19, 2018

Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness

MEDIA
Why we should all be making use of OOH

Promoted

July 18, 2018

Why we should all be making use of OOH