Directing heavyweights Traktor split with Rattling Stick for Stink

Traktor recently won their third Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix for 'It's a Tide ad'

The move will see Stink expand its representation of Traktor globally to include the UK and US markets.

The Scandinavian filmmaking collective previously signed to Stink in October for representation outside of the UK and US. It has been with Rattling Stick in those markets for the past three years.

Traktor said: "We have really enjoyed a fruitful collaboration with the excellent people of Rattling Stick. We have, however, been with Stink for the rest of the world, and have been increasingly impressed with how they operate.

"We like the idea of being under one global roof as we move forward into the oscillating future of advertising, traditional or not, with our cargo shorts laden with precious metals and breath mints. Want some?"

Traktor's work has won top industry prizes around the world. Most recently they won a Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix, a D&AD black Pencil and a Super Clio for Tide’s 2018 Super Bowl campaign, "It’s a Tide ad."

The Tide ad was Traktor’s third Film Grand Prix at Cannes and the collective is the most award-winning directors of the last decade. They have also directed ads for brands including Heineken, Diesel, Boots, Nike, Adidas and Levi’s and music videos for the likes of Fatboy Slim, Madonna, The Prodigy and The Flaming Lips.

Daniel Bergmann, the founder and president of Stink, said: "Stink and Traktor joining forces worldwide is a huge moment and signing for us, especially in the US.

"Traktor are world-leading directors, well known for their performance, comedy and craft. Our unique combination, tireless work ethic and commitment not to stand still will serve to push one another creatively into the future."