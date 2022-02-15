Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Discovery launches 'Ad-lite' subscription offering in the UK

The platform will offers a cheaper subscription for limited ads.

Discovery: has launched first subscription video-on-demand service with 'Ad-lite' offering in UK
Discovery: has launched first subscription video-on-demand service with 'Ad-lite' offering in UK

Discovery UK has launched an “Ad-lite” offering for UK and Ireland customers on its Discovery+ platform, following the service's US launch.

The company claims it is the first subscription video-on-demand service in the UK that works on the basis of a cheaper subscription fee with exposure to "limited" ads.

Called the Entertainment Pass, consumers will be charged £3.99 per calendar month, with the aim that the ad load will be limited to between four and five minutes per hour, subject to demand and supply. The Entertainment+ Sport Pass will remain ad-free for £6.99 per month.

The platform is being rolled out without launch partners and sponsors, instead focusing on the “user experience”, according to Katie Coteman, vice-president head of advertising and partnerships, Discovery Networks UK and Ireland.

Coteman added: “We think this is a really key opportunity for advertisers, because we are bringing really high quality content, a limited ad load, and a premium experience.”

Initially, ads will be chosen through contextual targeting, matching the ad to the programme. However, data targeting capabilities will be introduced in the next three to six months, which will be able to track behavioural intent.

Both services on Discovery+ will offer subscribers Discovery’s free and pay TV channel Discovery+ Originals, with the Entertainment+ Sport Pass including coverage of the Olympics.

Discovery+ launched in the UK in November 2020 and in the US in January 2021. The “Ad-lite” band was available from launch in the US. It is planned to be rolled out across Europe, the Middle East and Africa later this year.

James Gibbons, executive vice-president, general manager, UK and Nordics, at Discovery, said: “Increased SVOD stacking is driving interest in ad-supported options globally and, as the market only gets more competitive, we want to offer UK consumers that same choice and value through Discovery+.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

Promoted

February 14, 2022
Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

February 10, 2022
Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Promoted

February 09, 2022