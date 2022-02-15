Discovery launches 'Ad-lite' subscription offering in the UK

Discovery UK has launched an “Ad-lite” offering for UK and Ireland customers on its Discovery+ platform, following the service's US launch.

The company claims it is the first subscription video-on-demand service in the UK that works on the basis of a cheaper subscription fee with exposure to "limited" ads.

Called the Entertainment Pass, consumers will be charged £3.99 per calendar month, with the aim that the ad load will be limited to between four and five minutes per hour, subject to demand and supply. The Entertainment+ Sport Pass will remain ad-free for £6.99 per month.

The platform is being rolled out without launch partners and sponsors, instead focusing on the “user experience”, according to Katie Coteman, vice-president head of advertising and partnerships, Discovery Networks UK and Ireland.

Coteman added: “We think this is a really key opportunity for advertisers, because we are bringing really high quality content, a limited ad load, and a premium experience.”

Initially, ads will be chosen through contextual targeting, matching the ad to the programme. However, data targeting capabilities will be introduced in the next three to six months, which will be able to track behavioural intent.

Both services on Discovery+ will offer subscribers Discovery’s free and pay TV channel Discovery+ Originals, with the Entertainment+ Sport Pass including coverage of the Olympics.

Discovery+ launched in the UK in November 2020 and in the US in January 2021. The “Ad-lite” band was available from launch in the US. It is planned to be rolled out across Europe, the Middle East and Africa later this year.

James Gibbons, executive vice-president, general manager, UK and Nordics, at Discovery, said: “Increased SVOD stacking is driving interest in ad-supported options globally and, as the market only gets more competitive, we want to offer UK consumers that same choice and value through Discovery+.”