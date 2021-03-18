Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Disney+ marks 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' launch with projection mapping campaign

The London Eye and Singapore Flyer will display Captain America’s shield.

Disney streaming service, Disney+, is marking the launch of Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with projection mapping displays of Captain America's shield at sites across the globe.

The eight locations for the global campaign are the London Eye in the UK; Luneur 1953 Flywheel in Italy; Maag Hall in Switzerland; La Grande Roue de Marseille in France; Planetario in Argentina; Torre Latinoamericana in Mexico; Singapore Flyer in Singapore and Melbourne Star in Australia.

Accelerated Intelligence delivered the UK leg of the project. 

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) as they team up on a global adventure.

The six-episode series streams on Disney+ today (19 March) and continues the "Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4" as the second Marvel Studios TV series, following WandaVision, also on Disney+.

