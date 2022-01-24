Charlotte Rawlings
Disney+ unveils TV campaign in debut work by Leo Burnett

'House of Disney+' showcases the array of content available to watch on the streaming platform.

Disney+ has partnered Leo Burnett to create an EMEA-wide campaign ahead of an array of content set to hit the streaming platform in February.

The ad highlights the range of films and TV series available to watch on the service by taking viewers on a tour of an apartment building occupied by some unexpected residents.

Each flat in the “House of Disney+” is themed to a specific film or show, from a child’s bedroom where the characters from Toy Story seemingly have a life of their own, to a household of zombies gripped by The Walking Dead.

After weaving through six rooms with a blend of live action and CGI, the ad concludes with the endline: “Stories you’d expect + stories you wouldn’t”.

“House of Disney+” was directed by Ian Pons Jewell and runs across TV, cinema and social channels. Leo Burnett’s creative team behind the campaign included Ben Mooge, Drew Davies and Angus Crombie.

Usama Al-Qassab, vice-president of marketing at Disney+ EMEA, The Walt Disney Company, said: “Disney is synonymous with timeless storytelling and with this campaign we want to make sure viewers understand Disney+ is the home of a wide variety of iconic content.”

Al-Qassab added: “Our subscribers can find just about anything they are in the mood for on Disney+. Some may even be surprised by what they find.”

Mooge, Publicis Groupe UK’s chief creative officer, commented on the streaming service’s growth and how it’s fast becoming known for content “beyond the expected”.

“Disney has almost 100 years of rich heritage in setting the bar on storytelling and production,” he said. “So we’ve brought the same care and craft in bringing this familiar yet surprising “House of Disney+” to life.

“Blending CGI with live-action and everything in between, Ian has helped us make a film that’s worthy of the content on Disney+.”

