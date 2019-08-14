Disney appoints Sky's Luke Bradley-Jones to launch Disney+ in Europe

Disney has appointed Luke Bradley-Jones as senior vice-president, direct-to-consumer, and general manager Europe & Africa for its soon to be launched Netflix rival Disney+.

Bradley-Jones, who joins from Sky where he was UK and Ireland chief marketing officer, will join The Walt Disney Company in early 2020. He will be based out of London and will be responsible for running Disney+ in Europe and Africa, working closely with Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+.

He will report to Jan Koeppen, president of television and direct-to-consumer, Europe & Africa, and Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services. Disney+ is set to launch in the US on 12 November, with launch dates in other markets yet to be confirmed.