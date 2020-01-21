Omar Oakes
Disney brings forward UK and Europe Disney+ launch

Ad-free streaming service will now be available from 24 March.

Disney: launched Disney+ in US in November

Disney is rolling out its direct-to-consumer advertising-free streaming platform Disney+ in the UK and Europe on 24 March, the company announced today – a week earlier than previously billed.

The entertainment giant confirmed that the service will launch in the UK as well as Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerlandpriced at £5.99 or €6.99 per month.

Disney+ went live in the US on 24 November and had been planned to arrive in the UK on 31 March, according to Disney’s Twitter account

The company has hired Luke Bradley-Jones, Sky’s UK and Ireland chief marketing offficer, to launch Disney+ in Europe as senior vice-president, direct-to-consumer, and general manager, Europe and Africa. He joined Disney on 2 January.  

